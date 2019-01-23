Ipswich fans will not be served alcohol at Carrow Road during derby

Kévin Bru of Ipswich Town and Wes Hoolahan of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 16/05/2015 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town fans will be subject to an alcohol ban at the East Anglian derby next month.

The club has warned supporters they will not be able to purchase alcohol at Carrow Road during the clash against Norwich on February 10.

They will also be subject to new security measures in regard to ticket sales.

Ipswich Town said the security measures include:

• One ticket per customer number

• The customer number used to purchase the ticket must be the person attending the match

• Tickets cannot be purchased and then given to somebody else for use on the day

• Photographic ID must be taken to the match and shown along with the match ticket when asked by officials

• Tickets must be kept on your person at all times inside and outside the stadium

• Supporters must arrive no later than 11.30am as safety checks take time