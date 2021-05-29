'A county rent asunder' - Alan Partridge's take on the Western Link
The Western Link has been under the spotlight already this week, with the cost having risen from £153m to just under £200m.
And the 3.8-mile dual carriageway, which will link the Broadland Northway to the A47 to the west of the city, has now come under scrutiny from Norfolk's own Alan Partridge.
In the latest episode of the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge, broadcast on Friday night, Alan and co-presenter Jennie Gresham discussed the road and "a county rent asunder" by the debate.
During the debate, Alan revealed his credentials as Norwich car ambassador and said: "I do what I can to encourage people to make a journey, wherever possible, by car, and do what I can to promote car use and car ownership throughout the county."
The fictional debate heard from Freida, 80, who said "any carriageway slashing journey times in half" had to be good for the local economy.
Norfolk County Council bosses, who are on the brink of awarding a contract to build the road, say the estimated cost has risen to £198m because of inflation, market forces and extra environmental mitigation.
Critics argue the cost and environmental impact means the project should be scrapped.
