News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

'A county rent asunder' - Alan Partridge's take on the Western Link

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 1:18 PM May 29, 2021   
WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 19/03/2019 - Programme Name: This Time with Ala

Alan Partridge and Jennie Gresham on This Time with Alan Partridge. - Credit: BBC/Baby Cow/Colin Hutton

The Western Link has been under the spotlight already this week, with the cost having risen from £153m to just under £200m.

And the 3.8-mile dual carriageway, which will link the Broadland Northway to the A47 to the west of the city, has now come under scrutiny from Norfolk's own Alan Partridge.

In the latest episode of the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge, broadcast on Friday night, Alan and co-presenter Jennie Gresham discussed the road and "a county rent asunder" by the debate.

The route of the proposed Norwich Western Link road

The Norwich Western Link route map. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

During the debate, Alan revealed his credentials as Norwich car ambassador and said: "I do what I can to encourage people to make a journey, wherever possible, by car, and do what I can to promote car use and car ownership throughout the county." 

The fictional debate heard from Freida, 80, who said "any carriageway slashing journey times in half" had to be good for the local economy.

Norfolk County Council bosses, who are on the brink of awarding a contract to build the road, say the estimated cost has risen to £198m because of inflation, market forces and extra environmental mitigation.

Critics argue the cost and environmental impact means the project should be scrapped.

Iain Robinson's woodland where the proposed western link road would cut through at Ringland. Picture

Iain Robinson's woodland where the proposed Western Link road would cut through at Ringland. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre
  2. 2 Yorkshire pudding wraps fly out the door at new city café
  3. 3 Butane addict breaches city centre ban a day after prison release
  1. 4 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 5 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  3. 6 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
  4. 7 Bid for new homes after school plan dropped
  5. 8 Who was jailed in Norfolk's courts this week?
  6. 9 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  7. 10 Restaurant which fell foul of Covid rules to get new start under brother
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the

Norfolk Live

Public pressure adds 20mph limit to one of Norwich's busiest roads

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Alex Darton and girlfriend Maisie Dunthorne found JaackMaate's Golden Ticket in Wensum Park, Norwich.

Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus