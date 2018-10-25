Video

Alan Partridge ‘kidnapped’ from Norwich bar

An apology letter was left with the returned Alan Partridge poster (Picture: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi) Archant

Many of us are guilty of taking home a traffic cone after a night out but that wasn’t enough for one Alan Partridge superfan.

The Alan Partridge poster was designed by George Dawe Credit: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi The Alan Partridge poster was designed by George Dawe Credit: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi

Steve Coogan’s fictional Alan Partridge is as much a part of the city as Colman’s Mustard and the Canaries.

The hit sitcom I’m Alan Partridge follows him after he’s dropped from the BBC and left by his wife and is forced to present a graveyard slot on local Norwich radio.

He is something of a cult hero in the city and the film premiere to movie spin-off Alpha Papa in 2013 was held at Hollywood Cinemas in Anglia Square.

But one fan wanted to have a piece of Partridge all to himself and stole a poster from new bar Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi in Timberhill.

The photo was created by George Dawe and is a photo of Partridge superimposed on a painting from the 1800s.

Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi

Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack posted on their Facebook page on Monday: “Whether or not he knows it Alan Partridge was kidnapped last weekend.

“Scum.. Subhuman scum! was our first thought, but, Norwich redeemed itself and Alan returned of his own accord.

“Dan we don’t know who you are, but to an innocent bystander it could look like traffic cone theft, Norwich now forgives you though.

“Next time you go to Moonpig for a sorry I stole Steve Coogan card, please remember that they also do chocolates and booze filled gift baskets.”

The post was accompanied by an image of the returned posted and a card which said: “I’m really sorry I took your posted, yours faithfully, Dan.”

Mike Baxter, owner of the bar, said: We actually noticed it was gone halfway through our first event on October 5 at about 1am,

“Obviously we were stunned someone would steal something so big and brazen, it was in a frame and so is over a metre in size.

“We were obviously upset that someone would go stealing things right off the walls on our first night, but obviously someone’s friends gave them a wake up call and a girl brought it back on behalf of her sheepish mate who had stolen it.”

Bermuda Bob’s opened this October and is owned by brothers Mike and Brad Baxter who also own Gonzo’s Tea Room in London Street.

The new venue. which used to be the Owl Sanctuary, is a cocktail and rum bar with live music.

The pair are planning to get the poster put into a lightbox to keep it safe from pesky Partridge fans in the future.