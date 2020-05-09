Search

Could Alan Partridge be Britain’s greatest ever comedy character?

PUBLISHED: 14:59 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 09 May 2020

Alan Partridge could be named Britain's greatest comedy character. Photo: Steve Adams

He is the fictional character more synonymous with Norwich than any other. But could Alan Partridge be British comedy’s greatest ever character?

This Time with Alan Partridge - Alan Partridge (STEVE COOGAN) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Andy SeymourThis Time with Alan Partridge - Alan Partridge (STEVE COOGAN) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Andy Seymour

The cringe-worthy creation of Steve Coogan and Armando Iannucci, who has appeared in several different guises over the decades, is vying for the title in an upcoming television programme.

The blundering disc jockey has made a 30-strong long list of British comedy characters, with a rundown set to be broadcast on digital channel Gold later this month.

And there is further Norfolk interest in one of his stiffest competitors, Captain Mainwaring from Dad’s Army, which was famously filmed in Thetford - and who even has a statue in the town.

Other nominees include David Brent from The Office, Basil Fawlty from Fawlty Towers and Father Ted Crilly, the titular character of Father Ted.

Last month, a spokesman for UKTV hinted that should the hapless Partridge come out on top they may consider reviving a long abandoned plan to build a statue to him in Norwich.

They said: “Alan Partridge is perhaps the hero Norwich deserves, but not the one it needs right now. However, that said, if Alan wins the judges’ vote in Gold’s new programme Britain’s Greatest Comedy Characters, which will air on the channel in May, then we’ll re-look at it.”

Britain’s Greatest Comedy Character airs on Gold at 8pm on Sunday, May 24.

