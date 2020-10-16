Search

Advanced search

Love Island star and Strictly dancer coming to Norwich for new tour

PUBLISHED: 15:03 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 16 October 2020

AJ Pritchard (left) and Curtis Pritchard are coming to Norwich on their 'Big Night Out' tour in 2021 Picture: PA

AJ Pritchard (left) and Curtis Pritchard are coming to Norwich on their 'Big Night Out' tour in 2021 Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard have announced they are coming to Norwich on their new theatre tour.

AJ joined the cast of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 as a professional dancer and was part of the show for four years.

Curtis found fame on Love Island in 2019 as he finished in fourth place with Maura Higgins. Previously, Curtis was also a professional dancer for the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

The brothers will perform at Norwich Theatre Royal on October 15, 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The evening will have showcase choreography and dance routines, live musical performances with some special guest singers, comedy and also live interactive games and with prizes to be won.

Tickets are available now to buy from their website ajandcurtis.com/tour/

The pair are also performing at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Latest coronavirus rates for Norwich broken down by neighbourhood

There is a huge difference in the number of Covid-19 cases between different areas of Norwich. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Headteacher steps down after 21 years to save staff from job cuts

Headteacher Tim Lawes (front centre) and the pupils and staff of Catton Grove Primary celebrate their

Man used axe to cause almost £5k of damage to car after driver argument

Augustus Hare Drive, Norwich, where Danny Glen used an axe to damage another vehicle following a dispute. Picture: Google Streetview

Transfer Deadline Day - City stand firm on prized assets

Emi Buendia is still at Norwich City on deadline day despite a summer of speculation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mark Armstrong: Here’s hoping Blickling Half can kick-start safe return for Norfolk race scene

Let's hope the Blickling Half Marathon can start a return for the Norfolk road race scene. Picture: Archant