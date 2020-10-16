Love Island star and Strictly dancer coming to Norwich for new tour

AJ Pritchard (left) and Curtis Pritchard are coming to Norwich on their 'Big Night Out' tour in 2021 Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard have announced they are coming to Norwich on their new theatre tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AJ joined the cast of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 as a professional dancer and was part of the show for four years.

Curtis found fame on Love Island in 2019 as he finished in fourth place with Maura Higgins. Previously, Curtis was also a professional dancer for the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

The brothers will perform at Norwich Theatre Royal on October 15, 2021.

You may also want to watch:

The evening will have showcase choreography and dance routines, live musical performances with some special guest singers, comedy and also live interactive games and with prizes to be won.

Tickets are available now to buy from their website ajandcurtis.com/tour/

The pair are also performing at the Regent Theatre in Ipswich.