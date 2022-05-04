Air ambulance lands at city park after man in 60s suffers fall

An air ambulance landed at Eaton Park after a man in his 60s suffered a fall. - Credit: John Thompson

An air ambulance was called to a city park after a man in his 60s suffered a fall.

East Anglian Air Ambulance's critical care team was called to Eaton Park at about 12am this morning [May 4] to assist land ambulance crews.

Paramedics gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care.

He was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.