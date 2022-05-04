Air ambulance lands at city park after man in 60s suffers fall
Published: 12:09 PM May 4, 2022
- Credit: John Thompson
An air ambulance was called to a city park after a man in his 60s suffered a fall.
East Anglian Air Ambulance's critical care team was called to Eaton Park at about 12am this morning [May 4] to assist land ambulance crews.
Paramedics gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care.
He was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.