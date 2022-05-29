Air ambulance called to UEA campus due to medical incident

An East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the University of East Anglia campus after a person was found unresponsive. - Credit: George Thorley

An air ambulance was called to the University of East Anglia campus after a person was found unresponsive within its grounds.

Passers-by called emergency services at about 8am on Saturday, May 28.

An East Anglian Air ambulance landed at the scene near to the River Yare boardwalk and treated the person.

The air ambulance reportedly remained at the scene for about an hour before flying to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - Credit: George Thorley

They received treatment and were then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It is thought they had regained consciousness before being taken to hospital.

A University of East Anglia spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident on Saturday morning on campus, involving a person who was taken to hospital. We will be investigating the circumstances of this incident and offering support to anyone affected."

Eyewitnesses said the air ambulance crew remained at the scene for about an hour before taking off.

Police and campus security also reportedly attended the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for information.