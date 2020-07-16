Air ambulance called after teenager suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after being injured after a fall.

The incident took place in Norwich just before 6am on Thursday, July 16.

A critical care team from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Doctor Brendan Fletcher, paramedic Dave Killingback and supervisor critical care paramedic Ben Caine provided specialist care at the scene, according to an EAAA spokesperson.

The critical care team then accompanied the patient, by land ambulance, to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

No further information has been released about where in Norwich it happened or the condition of the boy.