City charity hoping to use £16k giveaway to help people in need

A city-based charity has explained how it will help to support people in crisis this winter if it benefits from part of a £16,000 giveaway.

Age UK Norwich is among 10 East Anglian nominations for the Readers’ Choice Cash for Charity scheme which was kicked off by Newsquest last month.

Tokens have been available in the Evening News and Eastern Daily Press with each charity receiving a percentage of all the tokens collected.

Dan Skipper, chief executive of Age UK Norwich, has explained what any funds received would go towards.

He explained: "It will provide funds for Age UK Norwich to buy things for people in crisis.

"We spend about £10,000 each year on items to protect people's safety and health.

"We provide emergency hardship grants to help people facing impossible decisions, such as heating their home, eating, affording transport to attend health appointments or improvements to living conditions such as replacing mattresses, replacing broken windows, utilities etc."

Age UK Norwich has found the city has an above average level of excess winter deaths with 19.6pc compared to 18.8pc across the county.

Mr Skipper added: "We want to make sure no older person suffers in silence, and Age UK Norwich can often provide quicker support where people are not eligible for local authority or government support.

"We don’t give out money, but the charity buys these emergency items for a resident.

"We want to prepare for the level of calls we expect - any money we raise through the tokens will be to support the most vulnerable older people in our communities."

The Broomhill Trust, left, and Age UK Norwich are among the 10 charities shortlisted for the Readers' Choice Cash for Charity scheme - Credit: Archant/NIHR

The £16,000 cash is being provided by the charitable arm of Newsquest Media Group’s parent company, the Gannett Foundation.

The other local charities to be nominated are the 1st Attleborough Scouts, Dereham Meeting Point, North Walsham Play and Topcats Lowestoft, with a further five from Suffolk also in contention.

Tokens can be taken to Cash for Charity collection boxes at local supermarkets, newsagents and other prominent locations in the area, or by sending to Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE ahead of the deadline of Sunday, November 20.