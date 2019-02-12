Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

See inside the £85m Norwich riverside plaza

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 February 2019

Aerial view of St Anne�s Quarter, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of St Anne�s Quarter, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Views inside an £85m development in Norwich city centre have been rare.

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

And while a cluster of multistory buildings within the site on St Anne’s Wharf, between King Street and the River Wensum, has recently been creeping above the enclosure’s sight-line, most of the site has remained hidden from pedestrians by tall wooden hoardings.

But now a photograph, taken by aerial photographer Michael Page, has displayed the development.

St Anne’s Quarter is set to include 437 homes and 22,000 square feet of commercial space, including a riverside plaza which will be home to two restaurants.

The photo shows cement silos, mounds of gravel, trucks and storage containers.

Meanwhile, with the Canaries flying high in the Championship, another aerial photo shows Carrow Road in the unexpected sunshine of recent days, with the verdant turf almost crying out for more fluid attacking football.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Police used surgical masks as ‘spit hoods’ as drunken Norwich woman showered them in spittle in hospital

Bobbi Squire, 28, at Norwich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Family’s hopes for new chapter for mum paralysed in cycling accident

Maxine Amis, after her accident. Photo: Murray Walker

Most Read

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

Primary school says parents of five-year-olds have reported worries about Momo ‘suicide challenge’

The female doll-like avatar linked to the Momo 'suicide challenge'. A Norwich school has joined organisations around the world in warning parents about the challenge. Picture: Supplied

Police used surgical masks as ‘spit hoods’ as drunken Norwich woman showered them in spittle in hospital

Bobbi Squire, 28, at Norwich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Family’s hopes for new chapter for mum paralysed in cycling accident

Maxine Amis, after her accident. Photo: Murray Walker

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Teenager found with £1,200 worth of heroin

The drugs found on a person in Tombland. Picture: Norwich Police

“I am living on the streets now” - police shut down drugs flat raided four times in four months

A/Sgt Sam Burton places the closure order on the Watson Grove flat. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Inquest into death of Hannah Williamson, 21, adjourned again despite men who supplied her drugs being jailed

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

See inside the £85m Norwich riverside plaza

Aerial view of St Anne�s Quarter, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists