See inside the £85m Norwich riverside plaza

Views inside an £85m development in Norwich city centre have been rare.

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

And while a cluster of multistory buildings within the site on St Anne’s Wharf, between King Street and the River Wensum, has recently been creeping above the enclosure’s sight-line, most of the site has remained hidden from pedestrians by tall wooden hoardings.

But now a photograph, taken by aerial photographer Michael Page, has displayed the development.

St Anne’s Quarter is set to include 437 homes and 22,000 square feet of commercial space, including a riverside plaza which will be home to two restaurants.

The photo shows cement silos, mounds of gravel, trucks and storage containers.

Meanwhile, with the Canaries flying high in the Championship, another aerial photo shows Carrow Road in the unexpected sunshine of recent days, with the verdant turf almost crying out for more fluid attacking football.