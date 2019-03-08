Video

Norwich van hire company opens air conditioned office to those suffering in heat

Advance Vehicle Rental in Norwich have welcomed people in who are suffering from the heat. Picture Wayne Rogers. Archant

A van hire company in Norwich has opened the doors to its air conditioned office for those wanting to escape the blistering temperatures.

The sign outisde Advance Vehicle Rental in Norwich, welcoming people in who are suffering from the heat. Picture Wayne Rogers. The sign outisde Advance Vehicle Rental in Norwich, welcoming people in who are suffering from the heat. Picture Wayne Rogers.

With thermometers set to reach 38C in some parts of the region, Advance Vehicle Rental on Turnpike Close invited elderly people and those feeling unwell in the heat to enjoy some refreshments in its cool office.

A number of people have visited the company today, with one couple staying for an hour or so, and general manager Wayne Rogers said it has been great chatting to new people.

"We felt quite guilty as we have this great air conditioning," he said. "When people woke up this morning it was just so hot we thought it was a good idea to invite people in for cup of tea and we got some other refreshments.

"It's like a fridge in here and it's not a good thing to mess with people's health and we just thought it was a nice idea."

Today (Thursday) has been the hottest day of the year so far and the hottest day in East Anglia since August 2003.