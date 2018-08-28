Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Hoppy Christmas’ - Adnams launch boozy advent calendar

PUBLISHED: 13:51 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 26 October 2018

The Adnams beer calendar is available now. Photo: Adnams Southwold

The Adnams beer calendar is available now. Photo: Adnams Southwold

Adnams

Beer fans can now crack open a cold one to count down to Christmas.

Advent calendars usually consist of chocolate, but Adnams Brewery has launched a different type of calendar this year.

Boasting an assortment of 15 different bottles and cans of Adnams beers hidden beneath 24 numbered lids, the brewery are calling its creation “a beer-lover’s dream gift.”

The calendar is priced at £54.99 and is available to order from the brewery’s online store.

Adnams is based in Southwold and has two stores in Norwich.

What do you think of the beer advent calendar? Let us know in the comments.

Here are some of the other unusual advent calendars available this year:

• Jam Advent Calendar from B&M - £6.99

• Matcha Tea Advent Calendar from Bird & Blend - £65

• Kellogg’s Cereal Bar Advent Calendar - £8.99

• Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Advent Calendar - £17.50

• Pringles Advent Calendar - £7.99

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

‘It’s disgusting for it to happen opposite a primary school’ - Drug den shut down in Norfolk village

The boarded up property in Nightingale Drive, Taverham. Picture: Staff

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian restaurant with a twist

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street with the Lord Mayor of Norwich Credit: Spice Valley

Video: Alan Partridge ‘kidnapped’ from Norwich bar

An apology letter was left with the returned Alan Partridge poster (Picture: Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack and Hi-Fi)

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide