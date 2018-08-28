‘Hoppy Christmas’ - Adnams launch boozy advent calendar

Beer fans can now crack open a cold one to count down to Christmas.

Advent calendars usually consist of chocolate, but Adnams Brewery has launched a different type of calendar this year.

Boasting an assortment of 15 different bottles and cans of Adnams beers hidden beneath 24 numbered lids, the brewery are calling its creation “a beer-lover’s dream gift.”

The calendar is priced at £54.99 and is available to order from the brewery’s online store.

Adnams is based in Southwold and has two stores in Norwich.

