Activists stage ‘die-in’ beneath Norwich’s Tunnel of Lights in climate change protest

Campaigners wanting to highlight a lack of action over climate change took part in a ‘funeral’ procession and ‘die-in’ beneath Norwich’s tunnel of light.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Norwich group dressed in black clothes for Saturday afternoon’s protest, which saw them meet outside The Guildhall and process along Gentleman’s Walk to the tunnel.

When they got there, the members of the group lay down beneath the lights in what they called a ‘die-in’ to get their message about the importance of tackling climate change across.

They said it was to symbolise the mass extinctions being caused by climate change and said they wanted to highlight the lack of action in declaring a climate emergency.

Chris Keene, spokesman for Extinction Rebellion Norwich said: “For 30 years scientists have been telling governments that climate change will kill us, yet they have allowed carbon dioxide emissions to rise by 60pc during that time and they’re still going up.

“The forests are burning, temperatures are soaring, people are dying, and the lives of the younger generation are in the balance. We need drastic action now otherwise we will see a mass extinction that could even lead to the extinction of the human race.”

Extinction Rebellion was launched on October 31, when campaigners called for civil disobedience and blocked roads around Parliament Square in protest at the lack of action they said the government was taking over climate change.

The action in Norwich was part of a co-ordinated day of action involving groups across the country, pressuring local councils to pass climate emergency motions like those passed in Bristol, Stroud, Totnes and London.

The Norwich branch has been pressing Norwich City Council to declare a climate emergency.

Members of the group staged a sit-in around the Norfolk County Council consultation on the proposed Wensum link road in the Forum in Norwich earlier this month.

The activists also prompted a minute’s silence at a meeting of Norwich City Council’s cabinet to remember those who died in the Californian wildfires, before asking for the council to recognise a climate emergency.

Norwich resident Dr Jo-anne Veltman had previously asked such an emergency to be declared at a full council meeting, when councillors said they had cut carbon emissions and would continue to do so.

A stark report by the United Nations recently warned unprecedented changes, including halving carbon by 2030 and bringing it to zero, are needed to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.