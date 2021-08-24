Enterprise that helps long-term unemployed shortlisted for national awards
A social enterprise that helps ex-offenders, the long-term unemployed and those for whom mainstream learning isn’t an option has been shortlisted for two national awards.
Action Community Enterprises (ACE), based in Rackheath, is a finalist in the education and training category of the UK Social Enterprise Awards 2021.
Managing director Louise Gardiner, who won education champion of the Year in the EDP’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards in 2019, has also been nominated in the national Woman In Social Enterprise Awards.
The specialist education and support provider has been delivering vocational training, employment support and alternative education since 2011.
Ms Gardiner said: “I’m so proud of what ACE has achieved over the last 11 years and I’m proud to think that my vision has helped thousands change their lives for the better.
“I believe in positive action; never giving up or quitting, always challenging yourself. Having a learning disability myself, my journey is proof that a positive attitude and belief in yourself can lead to success.”
