The great ACE race - company looking to get electric car across the line

A specialist education company is looking for volunteers to help develop a fully electric car for a 24-hour event, putting their racing knowledge and prowess to the test.

Action Community Enterprises (ACE), based in Rackheath, wants to expand its race team in order to achieve the goal of rolling out the fully electric vehicle with their sights firmly set on the finish line.

Dale Sellers, e-race team leader at ACE, said the project was introduced to him after his boss had discussions with the Green Power Team, a UK based charity who sets up the race.

Dale said: "We want to get youngsters, between 16-24, enthused with science, maths and engineering.

"What better way to do that than to give everyone a goal and enhance their common interest in competing."

The race is being held at the Lotus race track in Hethel on June 19 and consists of two types of race.

Dale said: "The first race is based on performance so who can get across the line first.

"The second race is an endurance race where the teams see how much distance they can get out of one set of fully charged batteries.

"This will be a great for those taking part as it will test them on taking the best lines for the task at hand.

"Taking one line during the performance race may not be the best line for the endurance race so it will be about getting the most out of the car in different ways."

The team will be racing against roughly 35 other teams from around the country.

Dale is looking to fill many different aspects of the team, from the pit crew to the social media team.

He said: "Those who are currently involved are loving it.

"They're picking up loads of new skills and can't wait to get out there and race."

The car arrived as bare-naked chassis but the team will have some free reign on the external design while adhering to safety regulations, much like Formula One.

ACE will also be running tests on the car before the lights go green in June.

They can be contacted on 01603 720308.