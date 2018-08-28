Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service East of England Ambulance Service

Rush hour drivers are facing long delays following an accident on the A146.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two cars collided around 7.30 this morning (Tuesday, December 11) near the junction between Thurton and Hall Road.

Fire and ambulance are both on scene with slight injuries believed to have been caused by the accident.

Delays of 45 minutes are expected from Hales, towards Norwich and 20 minutes from Yelverton towards Lowestoft.

With temperatures as low as -3 being recorded in Norfolk this morning, Norwich Police tweeted: “A chilly morning this morning.. watch out for the icy conditions on the road.. #DriveToArrive,”

Keep up to date with traffic news with our live traffic map.