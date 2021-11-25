Where you can spot Norfolk locations in this prize-winning film
- Credit: Absolution, Mindless Intelligence Production
A film which was shot at locations across the county has scooped the title of 'Best East Anglian Film' at the annual Norwich Film Festival.
Absolution follows the story of a young nun that leaves her convent for the day to collect a young man, Luca, from prison.
They attempt to rebuild their relationship after a traumatic incident in the past that still haunts them both.
And filming locations which can be spotted in the film include Great Yarmouth's beach, a real nunnery at Ditchingham and HMP Norwich.
Absolution was directed by Duncan Christie and produced by Al Eales, starring Elizabeth Bouckley and Raphael Zari.
After receiving the award, Mr Eales said: “It’s a proud moment not just for me as the producer but for all of the production team as a collective.
"Receiving the recognition from Norwich Film Festival, which is held in such high regard, is a great achievement.
“My first thought was to try and realise the film in the south of England, but I knew of Norfolk and the talent pool they have so that quickly became a consideration too.
"We had three specific requirements and that was a coastline, nuns’ convent and an iconic-looking prison and once we visited Norfolk we quickly realised it had everything we needed."
To be eligible for the category of the Best East Anglian Film, the film must have been made predominantly in the region by filmmakers either living or studying in the area at the time of production. The region is defined as Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and Essex.
Following 1,300 international submissions, a total of six films across categories received awards at a special ceremony at the Norwich University of the Arts.
An international jury, which included Michael Sheen, Jessica Hynes, Brenda Chapman and Edith Bowman selected the winners from 24 nominees.
2021 Winners
Best East Anglian Film - Absolution
Best British Film - Enjoy
Best International Film - The Exit Plan
Best Documentary Film - Clown
Best Animated Film - Night of the Living Dread
Best Student Film - One for the Road