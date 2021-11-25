News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Where you can spot Norfolk locations in this prize-winning film

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:56 PM November 25, 2021
Absolution has been named the best East Anglian film at Norwich Film Festival this year.

Absolution has been named the best East Anglian film at Norwich Film Festival this year. - Credit: Absolution, Mindless Intelligence Production

A film which was shot at locations across the county has scooped the title of 'Best East Anglian Film' at the annual Norwich Film Festival.

Absolution follows the story of a young nun that leaves her convent for the day to collect a young man, Luca, from prison.

They attempt to rebuild their relationship after a traumatic incident in the past that still haunts them both.

And filming locations which can be spotted in the film include Great Yarmouth's beach, a real nunnery at Ditchingham and HMP Norwich.

Absolution was directed by Duncan Christie and produced by Al Eales, starring Elizabeth Bouckley and Raphael Zari.

Absolution follows a young nun that leaves her convent for the day to collect Luca from prison.

Absolution follows a young nun that leaves her convent for the day to collect Luca from prison. - Credit: Absolution, Mindless Intelligence Production

After receiving the award, Mr Eales said: “It’s a proud moment not just for me as the producer but for all of the production team as a collective.

"Receiving the recognition from Norwich Film Festival, which is held in such high regard, is a great achievement.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
  2. 2 Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas
  3. 3 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
  1. 4 See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house
  2. 5 New doggy daycare set on half an acre of land to open in Norwich
  3. 6 ‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash
  4. 7 City sees 51 spiking attacks reported in two months
  5. 8 Road to close as HUNDREDS set to turn out to see city home light switch-on
  6. 9 Neighbours divided over plan for two-bed home squeezed on to 'tiny plot'
  7. 10 'Bit of a squash': Back garden to be developed into six homes

“My first thought was to try and realise the film in the south of England, but I knew of Norfolk and the talent pool they have so that quickly became a consideration too.

"We had three specific requirements and that was a coastline, nuns’ convent and an iconic-looking prison and once we visited Norfolk we quickly realised it had everything we needed."

To be eligible for the category of the Best East Anglian Film, the film must have been made predominantly in the region by filmmakers either living or studying in the area at the time of production. The region is defined as Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and Essex.

Following 1,300 international submissions, a total of six films across categories received awards at a special ceremony at the Norwich University of the Arts.

An international jury, which included Michael Sheen, Jessica Hynes, Brenda Chapman and Edith Bowman selected the winners from 24 nominees.

2021 Winners

Best East Anglian Film - Absolution

Best British Film - Enjoy

Best International Film - The Exit Plan

Best Documentary Film - Clown

Best Animated Film - Night of the Living Dread

Best Student Film - One for the Road

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police forensic services remained at the scene in Naylor Road on Monday

Staff in disbelief after 100 cannabis plants uncovered in estate

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Norwich Crown Court

Man guilty of causing ex 'severe psychological harm' avoids jail

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars were set on fire during an arson attack at a dealership in Norwich.  

Norwich Live News

Police arrest wanted man in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Castle Quarter, Norwich

Christmas

Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon