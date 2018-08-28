Search

Norfolk company turns £25,000 pledge into £40,000 donation for Nook Appeal

PUBLISHED: 10:39 18 December 2018

Nook Appeal corporate fundraiser Sophie Mayes (right) presents a certificate to Maggie Abel of Abel Homes to mark the fundraising milestone. Picture: Abel Homes

Nook Appeal corporate fundraiser Sophie Mayes (right) presents a certificate to Maggie Abel of Abel Homes to mark the fundraising milestone. Picture: Abel Homes

Archant

A family run firm in Norfolk has passed its fund-raising pledge and donated £40,000 to the nook appeal.

Three years ago, Watton-based house builder Abel Homes pledged to raise £25,000 towards the appeal, to help build a new children’s hospice. They have since passed their fundraising milestone and donated £40,000.

The company were early supporters of the Nook Appeal, which is aiming to raise £10 million to transform children’s palliative care across Norfolk, including a purpose-built hospice at Framingham Earl, south of Norwich.

Nook Appeal corporate fundraiser, Sophie Mayes said: “Abel Homes has supported the nook appeal since it was launched. Not only have they fulfilled their pledge, but they have continued working hard to support the appeal.”

Construction work is well advanced on the new building, which is due to open next year.

