A47 reopens between Easton and Honingham after lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturns

A lorry has overturned and closed the A47 between Easton and Honingham, Picture: Highways England Archant

The A47 has reopened between Easton and Honingham after being closed for around seven hours due to a lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, on the Norwich-bound carriageway near the Easton roundabout, at just before 7.30am this morning.

The Volvo lorry spilt a large amount of diesel across the road, meaning the carriageway had to be closed for some time while it was cleaned up.

Drivers and buses both faced significant delays as a result of the accident.

It is understood the lorry driver suffered an injury, although it is not believed to be serious.

The vehicle is believed to have been carrying 600 turkeys, the condition of which are not known.

Firefighters from Earlham, Carrow and Dereham, along with East of England Ambulance Service, went to the crash.

