Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

A47 re-opens after broken down lorry blocks lane

PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 01 November 2018

The A47 has re-opened after a broken down lorry blocked the westbound lane at Harford Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

The A47 has re-opened after a broken down lorry blocked the westbound lane at Harford Bridge. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

The A47 has reopened after a broken down lorry blocked the road during one of the busiest times of the day.

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the busy A-road at around 2.30pm following reports of a broken down lorry blocking the westbound lane at Harford Bridge.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “A47 j/w A140 Harford Bridges @NSRAPT on scene with @Norfolkfire with a broken down lorry blocking lane one west bound. #norfolkroads”

The force later tweeted that the road had reopened and thanked drivers for their patience.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated: Revealed: How ‘psychopath’ Joe Storey was free to kill ex-partner Kerri McAuley

Picture of Kerri McAuley. Credit: Submitted by Kerri's family.

Norwich restaurant accused of ‘casual racism’ over sauce name

Mambo Jambo restaurant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver escapes uninjured after car rolls onto its roof in Norwich crash

Emergency services attend the scene where a car flipped onto its roof in Hellesdon. Picture:James Hardingham

Poll: Revealed: Routes which could link the NDR to the A47 west of Norwich

Map showing the potential routes for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council

Review into how murdered mum was let down out today

Kerri McAuley as killed by her ex-partner Joe Storey in January 2017. Submitted by Kerri's family.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide