A47 re-opens after broken down lorry blocks lane
PUBLISHED: 18:55 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:56 01 November 2018
Archant
The A47 has reopened after a broken down lorry blocked the road during one of the busiest times of the day.
Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the busy A-road at around 2.30pm following reports of a broken down lorry blocking the westbound lane at Harford Bridge.
Norfolk Police tweeted: “A47 j/w A140 Harford Bridges @NSRAPT on scene with @Norfolkfire with a broken down lorry blocking lane one west bound. #norfolkroads”
The force later tweeted that the road had reopened and thanked drivers for their patience.