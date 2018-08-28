A47 re-opens after broken down lorry blocks lane

The A47 has reopened after a broken down lorry blocked the road during one of the busiest times of the day.

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the busy A-road at around 2.30pm following reports of a broken down lorry blocking the westbound lane at Harford Bridge.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “A47 j/w A140 Harford Bridges @NSRAPT on scene with @Norfolkfire with a broken down lorry blocking lane one west bound. #norfolkroads”

The force later tweeted that the road had reopened and thanked drivers for their patience.