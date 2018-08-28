Hour-long delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

A car has overturned on the A47 near Norwich this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An Audi A5 and a Honda Civic crashed near the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am.

Norfolk police said the incident occurred off the slip road from the roundabout onto the A47.

The A47’s southbound carriageway is only partially blocked, but it is causing significant delays to traffic.

A police spokesman said it did not appear as though anyone has been injured in the crash, however an ambulance has been called.

Recovery vehicles are also on their way to remove the two cars.

The BBC Norfolk Travel Twitter account said traffic is at a standstill, with delays of up to an hour.

In a Tweet, it said: “There’s a collision on the Yarmouth bound side of the A47 at the A11 Thickthorn Junct. Things at a standstill on the approach, sensors saying at least an extra hour from Longwater. An extra half hour B1172 from Wymondham. An extra 40 mins A11 to St. Stephens Rbt.”

Bus operator Konectbus said there could be delays to its 6, X6, 8 and 501 service.

• Updates to follow

You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.