Two vehicles severely damaged in head on collision
PUBLISHED: 09:04 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:32 27 October 2018
Archant
Two vehicles were severely damaged following a head on collision last night.
South Norfolk Police sent a Wymondham Ford Ranger to remove the vehicles from the A146 near Hellington, south-east of Norwich.
A South Norfolk Police tweet said: “They had been involved in head on collision causing the engine of one to become unmounted.”
