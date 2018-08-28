Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two vehicles severely damaged in head on collision

PUBLISHED: 09:04 27 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:32 27 October 2018

Two cars were damaged in a collision near Hellington on Friday night. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police Twitter

Two cars were damaged in a collision near Hellington on Friday night. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police Twitter

Archant

Two vehicles were severely damaged following a head on collision last night.

South Norfolk Police sent a Wymondham Ford Ranger to remove the vehicles from the A146 near Hellington, south-east of Norwich.

A South Norfolk Police tweet said: “They had been involved in head on collision causing the engine of one to become unmounted.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This weekend is the last time drivers will use a city centre road as £2.76m works begin

King Street in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘We are surrounded by dealers and addicts’ - is this Norwich’s most drug-ridden estate?

The words

Four people in hospital after attacks in Norwich

Emergency service vehicles down Geoffrey Watling Way (Image: submitted)

Oliver Bonas store opens in Norwich

Oliver Bonas in Chapelfield shopping centre is now open. Photo: Oliver Bonas

Source of mystery light illuminating the skies of Norwich found

The source of a mystery light in Norwich has been found. File photo of Norwich at night, Picture Tom Thurston.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide