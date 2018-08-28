Heavy rush hour delays as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11
PUBLISHED: 06:49 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 28 November 2018
Archant 2017
The A11 near Wymondham is blocked after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.
Norfolk police were called to the scene of a HGV crash on Wednesday morning on the A11 northbound between the B1135 and the Thickthorn Interchange.
Police have now put a road closure in place at the Browick Road junction of the A11.
A diversion has been put into place via the B1172 but the temporary traffic lights at Hethersett and Colney Lane are stuck on red with long delays from Wymondham to Thickthorn.
Norfolk’s heavy recovery team were called to the scene of jack knifed lorry at 7am.
The incident is expected to be cleared between 10am and 10.15am.
Traffic is reportedly slow on the other side of the carriageway due to “onlookers”, according to the AA traffic map.
More information as it comes.
Check our live traffic map before you travel.