A Norfolk charity has been awarded nearly £100,000 to develop a "ground-breaking" app

Gina Dormer, NNAB chief executive addresses the charity's 212th annual meeting. Photo: Andy Newman Archant

A Norfolk charity has been awarded £95,000 to develop a ground-breaking app by the National Lottery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind was given the money to create an app which links individuals with visual impairment with volunteers.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the charity, said: "Many visually-impaired people rely on volunteers to help them do the kind of things which sighted people take for granted.

You may also want to watch:

"The new app will enable visually-impaired people to post requests for help and it will match them with suitable volunteers who are able to assist."

Nearly 35,000 people living in Norfolk have some degree of sight loss and the app will help them achieve everyday tasks, such as getting to appointments or shopping.

The charity hopes the app, which will be developed by local firm Hyper Pixel, will also allow more volunteers to step forward.

It is expected to go live by the end of 2019.