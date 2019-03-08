Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A Norfolk charity has been awarded nearly £100,000 to develop a "ground-breaking" app

PUBLISHED: 10:09 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 11 July 2019

Gina Dormer, NNAB chief executive addresses the charity’s 212th annual meeting. Photo: Andy Newman

Gina Dormer, NNAB chief executive addresses the charity's 212th annual meeting. Photo: Andy Newman

Archant

A Norfolk charity has been awarded £95,000 to develop a ground-breaking app by the National Lottery.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind was given the money to create an app which links individuals with visual impairment with volunteers.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the charity, said: "Many visually-impaired people rely on volunteers to help them do the kind of things which sighted people take for granted.

You may also want to watch:

"The new app will enable visually-impaired people to post requests for help and it will match them with suitable volunteers who are able to assist."

Nearly 35,000 people living in Norfolk have some degree of sight loss and the app will help them achieve everyday tasks, such as getting to appointments or shopping.

The charity hopes the app, which will be developed by local firm Hyper Pixel, will also allow more volunteers to step forward.

It is expected to go live by the end of 2019.

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Most Read

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Norwich School plans rejected as councillors refuse to allow trees to be chopped down

Norwich School has submitted plans for new facilities and landscaping at its site in the Cathedral's Upper Close. Picture: Norwich School

Raclette, mozzarella sticks and 140 types - what’s in store at Norwich’s first cheese festival?

The festival will take place in December. Photo: Denise Bradley

Being an ‘unknown quantity’ could help Canaries survive in Premier League – Eadie

Norwich City legend Darren Eadie has been speaking about the Canaries' hopes of Premier League survival Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists