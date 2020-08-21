Helping daughter inspires mum to launch first period box business

Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A Norwich mum is working to help young girls facing their first period through the creation of hampers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The message to young girls on Emily Clark's period kit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The message to young girls on Emily Clark's period kit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Emily Clark, from Badersfield, came up with A Little Hello From Aunt Flo during lockdown to help girls, like her daughter Poppy, feel positive about their first period as they head into puberty.

The nine-year-old has been instrumental in the period box’s design and content, giving her approval to what items other girls may want or need.

Miss Clark said: “I wanted to do something nice for her as I know that first time can be a little daunting, the thought I had was a box or hamper containing everything she would need for that first week. I noticed that there wasn’t really much around for first periods.

“It’s the fact no-one really talks about it. A lot of people find it embarrassing.

Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Every woman and girl goes through a period, everyone is the same.”

With each box bought, Miss Clark will be making a donation to Action Aid in its work to end period poverty. It says one in 10 young girls are unable to access or afford period products.

You may also want to watch:

The 36-year-old decided to use the term Aunt Flo, a reference to periods, by making her a character that is supportive and positive to girls.

Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Emily Clark of Badersfield, with one of her period kits, a care and information pack designed for young girls starting their periods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since launching just over a fortnight ago, Miss Clark has sent out 70 boxes through orders on her Facebook, website and Instagram pages.

Miss Clark currently makes four different types of boxes, starting with the first period box, which has a standard or deluxe version including a range of gifts and information.

She said: “A girl starting her period can be a tough topic to approach, there can be awkwardness, embarrassment and the not knowing where to start.

“There is nothing to be ashamed about.

“I have had a lot of people messaging me. They wish they had something when they were a child, the same as me, I was given a sanitary towel and got on with it.”

Customers can also buy a top me up box, with pampering supplies that can be bought as a one off or each month, or a mini kit, which contains two sanitary towels, wipes and a bag to slip into a bag.

Visit alittlehellofromauntflo.com to find out more.