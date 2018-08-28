Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘As soon as I saw him I thought he looked a bit of alright!’ Grandma, 71, marries 84-year-old neighbour

PUBLISHED: 11:46 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 October 2018

Wedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLING

Wedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLING

Archant

A real life “autumn years”  fairytale has captured the  hearts of an entire community  as an elderly couple tied the  knot after four years as neighbours.

Wedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLINGWedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLING

Rosie Bell, 71, and Barry Williamson, 84, celebrated their marriage at the Redmayne View housing care scheme in Sprowston on Saturday, following an official ceremony at St Cuthbert’s Church, on Wroxham Road, the previous Wednesday.

More than 100 family, friends, residents and staff joined the couple at their reception, with numerous donations made by businesses and well-wishers to make the day extra special.

The now Mrs Williamson said her new husband swept her off her feet after moving into Redmayne in 2014.

She said: “I knew there was a spark straight away. As soon as I saw him I thought he looked a bit of alright!

Wedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLINGWedding of Rosie Bell and Barry Williamson - tenants at Redmayne View Housing Picture: FRANKIE CULLING

“We used to play cards together and he would come down for a coffee in the morning so we got to know each other.”

When they first met, her terminally ill husband was being cared for in a nursing home and she said it was painful coming to terms with the fact he would not be coming home.

Mr Williamson had lost his wife four years earlier and she said their mutual understanding and friendship started to blossom into love after her husband’s death two years ago.

She added: “It helps the new come around.”

The couple’s families were heavily involved with the wedding, with the bride’s son, James Sutton, giving her away and Mr Williamson’s grandson, Joe Siggins, taking the role of best man.

Staff at Redmayne also played a big part, transforming the dining room into a venue complete with candle-lit bird cages, a flower arch and chapel seating.

Sandra Spanton, manager at the scheme, said: “We put out an appeal on social media for help on the day and so many people came forward with offers of help, including an organ player, photographer, car and chauffeur, an arch for the ceremony and so many other things. So many wonderful people got involved.”

The couple said they are looking forward to spending Christmas together with their families in their new shared flat.

Mrs Williamson added: “We enjoy every day of our lives together. Its just marvellous.”

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after falling from A47 bridge

A man in his 20s died after falling from the bridge at Longwater. Photo: Google

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018

Video: Long delays for drivers as two-month road closure begins

Drivers faced huge delays as Low Road in Hellesdon closed due to sewer works. Photo: David Hannant

Video: Man hit by car in Norwich crash

The scene in King Street. Picture: Marc Betts

Road near Norwich could close for up to eight weeks as part of £70,000 works scheme

Valley Road in Costessey. Photo: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide