Road in Norwich to close for four weeks for £50,000 improvement scheme

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 9:42 AM January 24, 2021   
Google street image of road

Improvement works are being carried out on Clover Hill Road, Bowthorpe - Credit: GOOGLE STREET

Work to improve an existing crossing in Norwich will take place next month.

Estimated to cost £50,000, the work is due to start on Monday, February 1, and will take approximately four weeks to complete. 

Improvements will be made to the existing pedestrian and cyclist crossing on Clover Hill Road, in the Bowthorpe area.

The current two-stage crossing at Clover Hill Road and Boatman Way will be removed and a new parallel pedestrian and cyclist crossing on a raised table will be constructed.

Clover Hill Road, between its junction with Joe Ellis Court and Peverell Road, will be closed between February 2 to 5, for the removal of the refuge island, electrical disconnection, and ducting. It will also shut from February 23 to 24 for resurfacing.

During the closures, the existing bus gate at Humbleyard will be suspended, so traffic will be able to use the bus gate. A diversion route will be in place.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Norfolk County Council
Norwich News

