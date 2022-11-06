5 pop-up shops to visit in and around Norwich this winter

Sophie Crabb of Sew Sophie Crafts and Sara Davey of Pixels & Purls are opening a pop-up shop in Norwich - Credit: Amy Louise Photography/Ellie Gillard Photography

With Christmas on the horizon, many people love to explore and uncover some hidden gems at pop-up shops across the city.

To help you choose, here are five pop-up shops that are worth considering a visit to in and around Norwich this winter.

1. The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop

The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop is now open for 2022. - Credit: Molly Stanners Putland

Where: St Peter Mancroft Church, Hay Hill, Norwich, NR2 1QQ

When: Mondays to Saturdays until Thursday, December 18 - from 10.45am until 3pm

Returning for its 57th year, The Original Norwich Charity Christmas Card Shop offers visitors cards, calendars, wrapping paper and tags as well as other seasonal items.

The popular pop-up, which is located in St Peter Mancroft Church, opposite The Forum, raises money for a whole host of local, regional and national charities, each with their own card section, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Alzheimer's Society and Norwich Foodbank.

2. In Stiches

Sophie Crabb of Sew Sophie Crafts and Sara Davey of Pixels & Purls are opening a pop-up shop in Norwich - Credit: Amy Louise Photography/Ellie Gillard Photography

Where: Jubilique vintage clothing shop at 13A St Augustines Street

When: From December 2 until December 4 - from 4.30pm to 8pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday

Two online businesses will join forces on a new pop-up shop which will open in time for Christmas shopping.

Sew Sophie Crafts and Pixels and Purls are working together to bring the local stitching community together.

Sophie Crabb is a cross-stich designer who sells kits to those seeking to embrace mindfulness while Sara Davey of Pixels and Purls is an embroidery designer who also runs beginner's workshops.

3. Junkyard Market

Junkyard Market during a previous Christmas celebration - Credit: Junkyard Market

Where: St Mary's Works, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: November: Friday, Saturday and Sunday; December: Extended days

The popular street food market will transform for the winter season and welcome visitors with a new layout and heating added to cover every table.

With four individual heated indoor areas, DJs, street magic and performers, Junkyard Market is set to continue to be regarded as a firm favourite among city folk.

From burgers to pasta, there is a range of different vendors to try with each offering their own unique taste to try.

4. Blofield Christmas Market

The Blofield Christmas Market is returning for 2022 to Norwich Camping and Leisure. - Credit: Norwich Camping and Leisure

Where: Norwich Camping and Leisure, 58 Yarmouth Rd, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: Wednesday, November 30 from 4pm or 5pm, with the exact start time to be confirmed, until 8pm

Norwich Camping and Leisure are getting in the festive spirit this year and hosting a pop-up festive evening on November 30.

Set to attend will be the likes of Monzu Pizza Van and sweet treats from Bakeaholics and The Chocolate Bar Baker.

Santa Claus will also be there and customers will be able to buy real and artificial trees.

The Blofield Christmas Market will take place at Norwich Camping and Leisure over the weekend of December 3 and 4.

5. Cards for Good Causes

Norwich scenes at the Cards For Good Causes stand at The Forum, Norwich. Picture: Andy Darnell. - Credit: Archant � 2009

Where: The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm, Sunday from 11am-4pm until December 23

Christmas pop-up shop Cards for Good Causes has returned to Millennium Plain, next to The Forum, this festive season.

As well as cards at the shop, city folk can also stock up on all the Christmas essentials including 2023 calendars, advent calendars, wrapping paper, stationery items and much more.

The shop also stocks a great range of festive gifts, Christmas decorations and stocking fillers all raising vital funds for charity.