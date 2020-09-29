‘Our life is on pause’: couple’s £40,000 wedding postponed FOUR times

A solicitor born and raised in Norwich has told of her “crushing disappointment” at having to reschedule her wedding for the fourth time.

Former City of Norwich School pupil Natalia Rushworth-White, 33, who grew up on Recreation Road in Norwich and attended Avenue Junior School, was due to marry Garrett Ziolek, 31, in Lambeth Town Hall in front of 130 people on April 4.

Her reception was planned to take place in Garden Museum on Lambeth Palace Road, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

After the initial lockdown stopped her £40,000 wedding from going ahead, Miss Rushworth-White, who got engaged in October 2018 in San Francisco, has had to push back her wedding three more times due to changing restrictions and is now aiming for April 2, 2022.

She said: “The main emotion has been stress and crushing disappointment. The suppliers have been absolutely lovely. It is difficult for them. They are family businesses and it must be stressful because they want to be able to do their jobs. We feel our life is on pause.”

The couple, who are using 15 different suppliers, have paid for everything apart from the catering.

“People have said, ‘Why don’t you elope?’ but everything is paid for in full. We want a big wedding so we can be with our loved ones and friends and celebrate together. We want to be married because we are in love,” Miss Rushworth-White added.

The couple, who were together for over three years before getting engaged and want to start a family, chose the date in April because it fitted in with religious holidays, meaning a lot of their friends could attend.

Miss Rushworth-White said she expected the wedding to be postponed after the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, and added she was upset that the government would not even allow couples to marry with no guests at a register office after the couple tried to arrange three alternative wedding plans at the start of the pandemic.

Their big day was pushed back to October 24 and then again to March 27 2001 but the couple said by only allowing 15 people in the wedding, it would not be feasible.

The London-based solicitor felt the wedding industry had been forgotten by the government.

“There needs to be a sensible road map in place,” she added.