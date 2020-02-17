Search

Shop assistant, 21, found dead at his Norwich home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:58 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 17 February 2020

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court.





A 21-year-man was found dead at his home in Norwich, an inquest heard.

Robert Smith's body was discovered at his home in St Leonard's Road, on February 2.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk coroner's court in Norwich on February 17.

The hearing was told that Mr Smith was a shop assistant and was born in Norwich. The cause of death was given as hanging.

Area coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until May 18.

*For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

