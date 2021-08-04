News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police appeal after road in Sprowston is hit with two fires in one night

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:46 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 4:07 PM August 4, 2021
damage caused by sprowston arson

The damage caused by the fire - Credit: Sara Rutter

Two blazes were tackled early this morning by fire crews in Sprowston. 

Norfolk Police are now appealing for information or witnesses following two incidents of arson.

Both incidents were hedge fires and took place on the same road, with fire crews called within 13 minutes of one another. 

The first, on Cannerby Lane, was a hedge fire called in at 1.10am.

This was called in by Sara Rutter, the resident, who woke up to a noise that sounded like rain, but she quickly realised it was her trees on fire.

After she called the fire brigade, she woke her two children and waited, saying the time between her call and their arrival "felt like forever".

Ms Rutter mentioned that her children could see how worried she was and they all calmed each other down.

fire damage of sprowston arson

Damage to Ms. Rutter's hedge caused by fire - Credit: Sara Rutter

Fire crews were present at 1.15am and the fire was out by 1.39am. Two fire engines attended, from both Sprowston and Carrow, to extinguish the flames.

The second, on Corbet Avenue, was a hedgerow fire called in at 1.23am. Fire crews were present at 1.26am and the fire was out by 1.39am. One fire engine attended from Sprowston.

No one was seriously injured, though residents were shaken by the experience, with Ms Rutter saying "this has really put me on edge", and how she can't understand what was going through the head of whoever started the fires.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area during the time of the incident, as well as any witnesses.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference numbers 36/56175/21 or 36/56171/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Police
Norwich News

