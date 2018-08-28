Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Your computer is loading - Early device delivered to City Hall in 1957

PUBLISHED: 12:22 19 January 2019

An early computer being delivered to City Hall in 1957. Photo: Archant library

An early computer being delivered to City Hall in 1957. Photo: Archant library

Archant

It is a photograph which highlights how far computers have come since their room-filling days.

Taken in February 1957, the well-known image shows a computer, larger than an upright piano, being unloaded into City Hall.

But perhaps less well-known is that it was the first municipal computer in Britain, an innovation made by the city’s treasurer of the time, Mr A J Barnard.

It was transported from its London manufacturer by a Suffolk carrier due to its weight of between three and six tons.

The computer was dubbed an Elliott 405 electronic data processing system and would have cost between £50,000 and £125,000, or £1,180,000 to £2,960,000 in today’s money. Even with the investment in tape and replacements, hand punchers, technicians and the computer itself, the City Council expected to save a fifth of the total cost on staff alone.

The computer relied upon, without exaggeration, miles of magnetic film. At any time, two reels of 1,000 feet each would be in the machine, storing 300,000 ‘words’ of data, as the New Scientist reported at the time.

Those 300,000 ‘words’ meant 9,000 properties and data about their rates and accounts.

When the machine was delivered, the reels needed to be created using hand-punched reels of paper tape. This took so long that by the time the initial information was prepared it needed to be changed, since all shop properties in the city had their rates re-evaluated during the process.

Each week new amendments would be fed to the machine on paper tape, allowing it to make changes to calculate new rates. After six months the entirety of its memory would be produced for accounting, and written once again to a new reel of magnetic tape.

The Raspberry Pi Zero microcomputer. Picture: Raspberry Pi Foundation/WikimediaThe Raspberry Pi Zero microcomputer. Picture: Raspberry Pi Foundation/Wikimedia

These reels were removed and stored in two sets, one of those where bills were paid by the occupier and those where they were not.

It is telling of the changes in housing that the occupier set contained seven rolls, whereas the non-occupier set contained only two.

Each reel stored the modern equivalent of 1.2 MB. This is less than an average photograph today.

In comparison, the Raspberry Pi Zero, is a low-cost computer released in November 2015. It has 32,000 times processing storage of the 1957 computer, can be bought for less than £5 and would fit twice across the letter ‘I’ on the packaging of the Elliott 405.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk rock band The Neutrinos mark 20 years in music with Arts Centre gig and poster exhibition

Karen Reilly, lead singer of Norwich band The Neutrinos. Photo: ALEXANDRA BONE

Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Gritters head for Norfolk roads as temperatures set to plummet overnight

Norfolk County Council will be sending gritters out to help with icy conditions in the region. Photograph Simon Parker

Care bears and blankies - the toys we dare not lose

Little girl with her teddy bear. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘He cared about people.’ Tribute to former Horsham St Faith crematorium chief Douglas Smith

Patience and Douglas Smith had long worked for a local fuel charity. In 2014, the year this was taken, Douglas said I look at myself as a village boy, so I have always tried to help the parish people Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists