150 people evacuated from Notcutts Garden Centre after fire

Notcutts Garden Centre in Daniels Road, Norwich. Pictures : BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norwich garden centre had to evacuate 150 customers after a tumble dryer fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire occurred at Notcutts Garden Centre in Daniels Road, Norwich shortly before 10.15am on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured and the garden centre has reopened, with the restaurant due to resume business on Wednesday.

Richard Greenacre, general manager of Notcutts Garden Centre, said: “It is our priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers and colleagues at all times and we thank everyone for their cooperation to ensure a quick and safe evacuation of the garden centre.

“We have been working with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the small fire. This has been confirmed to have been a fault with our tumble dryer which has now been removed from the premises and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Approximately 150 people were evacuated, and we will be issuing refunds to customers who were eating in the restaurant at the time.

“The garden centre has now re-opened but the restaurant will remain closed today whilst a thorough clean takes place. We are planning to open again as normal tomorrow”.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent fire engines from Earlham and Carrow to a commercial building fire on Daniels Roads at 10.11am.

The first fire engine arrived on the scene at 10.16am.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, and were at the scene for around 20 minutes.

Fire engines left the scene shortly after 10.30am, with the first crew returning to station at 10.37am.

A fire service spokesman said it was a “pretty quick operation”.