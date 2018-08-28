15 ‘personal injury’ crashes on NDR since its opening: this is how they happened

There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Archant

There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Picture: ANTONY KELLY There has been 15 crashes resulting in an injury on the Broadland Northway since it opened. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New figures provided by Norfolk County Council show almost all of the incidents took place at a roundabout.

The dual carriageway, previously known as the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), fully opened in April this year.

But it has already drawn criticism from motorists around the design of its roundabouts.

The latest ‘personal injury’ crash figures were recorded by Norfolk Police. They show:

Driving instructor Martin Wright has concerns about the standards of driving on the Broadland Northway. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Driving instructor Martin Wright has concerns about the standards of driving on the Broadland Northway. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

• Five incidents were caused by a lane change on the exit from a roundabout

• Three involved a single vehicle losing control on its approach to a roundabout

• Three were caused by failure to give way at a roundabout

• Two were described as “tail end on approach to a roundabout”

Driving instructor Martin Wright. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Driving instructor Martin Wright. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

• One crash occurred on the carriageway

• One crash due to a lane change on what is described as the “link”.

Although the road fully opened earlier this year, sections of it have been in use since November 2017.

The county council has already had to look at ways to improve its roundabouts following complaints.

But it has previously maintained the roundabouts are safe.

This week, a driving instructor from Thorpe St Andrew revealed how he would provide free training for people using the NDR.

Martin Wright, 49, said reports of accidents and poor driving had become an almost daily occurrence along the dual carriageway, which fully opened this year.

He said: “I see it all the time, when I go to pick a pupil up there will be someone who will cut across a lane.

“I’m also on an NDR Facebook page and every day people are writing about how there has been another near miss.

“I thought something positive needs to be done about it.”

He said a lack of attention, speed and failure to plan ahead were likely to be behind many accidents and near-misses.

He aims to teach people defensive driving techniques and how to correctly drive on roundabouts.

A date for the first session has not been set.

The figures do not include every single crash that has occurred on the road.