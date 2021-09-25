City teen hopes to be crowned country champ at fight

Published: 6:30 AM September 25, 2021

Jackie Webster, 14, from Mile Cross is in training to be England's best. - Credit: Stephen Webster

She's floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee - and she's ready to take the title.

Norwich's very own 14-year-old Jackie Webster is set to be England's Championship boxer.

The Mile Cross youngster began boxing when she was 10 years old and after four short years is now ready to compete in the national championships.

The Hethersett Academy pupil has been allowed to take time out of school in order to pursue her training to give her the best chance of being ready come the competition.

She boxes for Attleborough Boxing Club where she also undergoes lots of extra training.

You may also want to watch:

And it takes a lot to keep the athlete in top shape, she explained: “I run every day - between two and eight miles - plus I go to the boxing club two to three times a week.

Jackie does most of her runs with trainer John's wife. - Credit: Stephen Webster

“I also do lots of extra training with my trainer at his house.”

She said “boxing really changed my life”.

Her dad Stephen Webster explained: “Jackie only started going to the gym four years ago, but it was about two years ago that she started taking boxing seriously.”

"Jackie's older sister attended the same gym and was really into boxing, so she wanted to try it too.

"Jackie was overweight and sat in the corner alone."

But it was when trainer John Cole walked in that things really started to change: "He said to her: 'If you want this, lets do it.’ And she did.

“He just saw something in her and never gave up.”

Jackie Webster and her trainer have been working hard to get her ready for the competition. - Credit: Stephen Webster

And today Jackie will be fighting in the county championships.

Stephen said: “The other girls have had 16 or 17 fights each, Jackie has had one proper fight.

“That fight was last weekend in Liverpool, she won.”

Stephen said although she has only has one fight the club have put her forward as being ready.

“She’s worked really hard, and I think she is going to do well," he said.

Jackie spends a lot of time in the ring with her trainer John Cole - Credit: Stephen Webster

Jackie is hopeful that win or lose, she will box for England, as the competition is ran by England Boxing.

“They may be scouts there, so if I do well, I could be picked for England,” she added.