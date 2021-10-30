13 ways Norwich City is tackling sustainability

Norwich City Football Club has announced 13 sustainability practices it is undertaking for a greener matchday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Football Club is set to promote the importance of sustainability at this weekend's match against Leeds United.

The club has been working hard to become a greener organisation on and off the pitch and has made a number of small changes to how it operates on a matchday.

Since 2020, the club has worked with its sustainability partner MM Kotkamills to look at ways of reducing its carbon footprint. During this period, a number of measures have been implemented across all club sites.

In total, the club has announced 13 sustainable practices it is currently undertaking.





1. Norwich's home kit, which is manufactured by Joma, consists of 100 percent recycled plastic.

You may also want to watch:

2. A commitment to staff education to help hit sustainability objectives.

3. The majority of vegetables for first team meals are grown and picked at Lotus Training Centre.

4. Vegan/vegetarian food in the concourse will be half price.

5. Plastic-free water cartons will be used throughout the stadium.

6. Discounted matchday travel will be provided by local companies.

7. Club suits, which are manufactured by Reiss, are made from recycled polyester.

8. Players will wear unique warm-up tops to drive awareness of COP26.

9. Matchday programmes and team sheets will be printed on recycled paper.

10. Plastic-free cups and boxes will be used throughout the stadium.

11. Water saving schemes have been introduced at the Lotus Training Centre.

12. The club is recognising its 'Greenest Yellows' by inviting them to play at Carrow Road.

13. Donating perimeter LED and big screen time to raise awareness of the COP26 event.





Norwich are looking for their first league win of the season this weekend as they welcome Leeds United to Carrow Road on Sunday for a 2pm kick-off.

Ahead of the match, the club is searching for people to nominate their Greenest Yellows – those people who’ve made significant changes in their personal or work lives, or in their communities, to become more sustainable.

To find out how you can nominate someone, click here.