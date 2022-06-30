Show combatting rising male suicide rates will return to airwaves
- Credit: 12th Man Campaign/Future Radio
A show dedicated to helping men talk openly about mental health is to return to the airwaves for another series.
The 12th Man Show has been renewed by Future Radio, Norwich's community radio station, following its initial success.
Hosted by 12th Man campaigners Nick Little ad Tim Guy, the broadcast is part of an effort to tackle male suicide rates, which is the biggest killer of men under 45.
Co-founder Nick Little said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our association with Future Radio.
"The show will help us with our aim of increasing awareness of mental health among men in Norwich and Norfolk, and we hope to inspire listeners to learn that talking is a strength.”
The programme airs on the first Thursday of every month and can also be listened to on Future Radio's website.
Future Radio's business development manager added: "We have been very proud to be involved with the campaign and to play a part in lowering the stigma around mental health.
"This issue is particularly important right now amid increasing reports of the mental health crisis taking its toll on so many."