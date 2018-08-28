Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Norfolk gym’s plan for obstacle course near Thickthorn roundabout recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 12:45 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:46 30 November 2018

Plans for an assault course near Hethersett have been tipped for approval. Picture: Matthew Usher

Plans for an assault course near Hethersett have been tipped for approval. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant © 2008

Plans for an obstacle course close to the Thickthorn roundabout have been recommended for approval by council officers.

An application from Brad Williams, director Norfolk-based 121 Gym, is seeking to use a meadow off Norwich Road, close to Hethersett, as an assault course, which would feature climbing walls, balance beams and scramble nets.

The proposal will be discussed by South Norfolk Council’s planning committee next week, with officers recommending that members give it the nod.

Concerns had been raised around noise made from the site, however, case officer Jacqui Jackson said she had been assured the site was not intended to be “boot camp style”.

She said: “Local residents have raised some concern on the level of noise such a facility may cause from shouting instructions and machinery, however, it is not the intention to use any form of Tannoy system as clients will work at their own pace, not ‘boot camp style’.

“I am of the opinion there will be some noise, but not so significant to have an adverse impact on neighbouring properties.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

Video Traders warn Anglia Square will be ‘boarded-up shell’ if £271m revamp is rejected

James Wade, deputy chair of the Magdalen Street Area and Anglia Square Traders Association. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Man caught trespassing inside vacant city centre property

Police were called to Hardwick House, all boarded up, this week to reports of someone inside the building on Agricultural Hall Plain. Photo: Luke Powell.

First look around £10m hospice for children near Norwich

The new hospice for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) near Norwich. Photo taken in November 2018. Photo: Mike Page

Inspectors say Norfolk academy bosses ‘think school is better than it is’

Open Academy in Norwich has been crticised by Ofsted inspectors in a recent report. Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide