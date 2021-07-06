'Gorgeous and glamorous' grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

Published: 4:47 PM July 6, 2021

A 'gorgeous and glamorous' centenarian celebrated her landmark birthday in a small family garden party.

Ruby Baker, nee Sayer, who was born on Waterloo Road in Norwich and grew up in St Georges Street, marked her 100th with a few relatives on June 29.

The shoe maker's daughter, whose husband Chris, died eight years ago on her birthday, lived in Hethersett for 12 years before moving to sheltered housing at Norwich's Great Hospital where she lived for 20 years.

She has lived in a care home at Thorpe St Andrew for the past eight years.

Mrs Baker, who has four children and 11 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was described as a lively, bubbly and happy person by her daughter Liz Rudling, who said: "It has been very tough during lockdown. My mum is gorgeous, glamorous and has been a good Christian all her life. She has always done things for other people."

The former tailor's shop worker was a regular Norwich Citadel Salvation Army church.