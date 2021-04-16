'He is over the moon' - Jake, 10, raises £500 for dog charity

Published: 8:25 AM April 16, 2021

A 10-year-old has raised over £500 to say thank you for a pet fostering group that gave him a dog.

Jake Watson, from Poringland, has raised £530 for Smart Rescue Norfolk by taking part in 60 “active hours” over three weeks.

He was walking, running, swimming and much more with the goal of raising money for them after they gave him Darcie the dog.

Jake’s mum, Kayla Barrett helped him set up the fundraising and has been with him every step of the way.

“It is amazing, he is over the moon with it,” she said.

“Everyone gave him a well done and he got to show off Darcie and how well he has done, he was so pleased with what he did.”

Smart Rescue, a non-profit-making organisation is a rescue and adoption service based in Toftwood, where their dog, Darcie, the Labrador and Staffordshire cross breed came from last August.

“Smart Rescue work tirelessly, sometimes round the clock, helping not only dogs but many other animals too - including paying for any medication and vet bills the animals may need,” she said.

Miss Barrett said that Jake had been asking for a pet for some time, but lockdown presented the opportunity to bring one home.

“He has asked me for ages for a pet and I’ve always said no,” she said.

“Then lockdown happened, and I said okay we will have a look and we got in touch with Smart Rescue.

“We kept trying for dogs, but we were losing hope.

“In the end, I thought we could get a chinchilla, I’m so glad we didn't because we got the most amazing dog for our family.”

Darcie and Jake have formed quite a bond over the last eight months; she now cries when he leaves to go to school.

“Darcie is the love of my life and I would love to help Smart Rescue to continue this brilliant cause,” Jake said.

They had originally targeted to raise £200 but have doubled it and then some.

They hope to finish on a whole number when Jake finishes his last active hours on Saturday.

You can donate to Jake here.