10 former Norwich City players you can receive a personal message from

Published: 7:15 AM October 17, 2021

What could be better for any Norwich City fan than receiving a personalised message from their favourite former Canaries player on their birthday, or any other special occasion.

Thanks to websites such as Cameo and Memmo fans can have their heroes record themselves delivering a message of their choice for a cost set by the player themselves.

Here is our list of 10 former Canaries you can order a message from and what they're charging.

1. Sergi Canos

Cost: £44

Sergi Canos showed bright moments at Norwich City but eventually left to join Brentford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Available on Cameo, the Spanish winger had limited playing time at Norwich but is now flying-high with Brentford.

One reviewer said: "Thank you Sergi, amazing video and Oli is going to love it.

"Good luck in the Premier League."

2. Luke Chadwick

Cost: £30

Chadwick will always be remembered for scoring against arch-rivals Ipswich Town on his debut but the former Manchester United winger only played around 20 games for the Canaries in total.

He's available on Memmo and one reviewer said: "Thanks Luke pal that is awesome, tears in my eyes."

3. Chris Sutton

Cost: £50

The 90s Canaries legend and BBC presenter is available on Memmo alongside his co-presenter Robbie Savage.

One reviewer said: "This was above and beyond my expectations."

4. Andy Townsend

Cost: £60

Best-known for his performances in the 1988/89 season when Dave Stringer's Canaries reached fourth place in the top flight and an FA Cup semi-final, Townsend is available on Memmo.

One reviewer said: "Superb Andy, John was very grateful, much appreciated."

5. Martin Chivers

Cost: £60

Tottenham legend Chilvers enjoyed a brief spell at Carrow Road in the late 70s, scoring four goals in 11 matches, he's available on Memmo.

6. Ruel Fox

Cost: £80

Canaries legend Ruel Fox in action. - Credit: Archant

The priciest message on the list and an inaugural member of the Norwich City hall of fame, Fox played more than 170 games for the Canaries scoring 22 goals

He is available on Memmo.

7. Ted McDougall

Cost: £50

Scoring 51 goals in 152 games, McDougall was one of the Canaries greatest strikers finishing as Division One top goalscorer in the 1975/76 season.

He is available on Memmo.

8. Chris Woods

Cost: £60

In goal for the Canaries Milk Cup triumph, Chris Woods played over 200 games for Norwich City in the 80s.

You can get a personalised message from Woods on Memmo.

9. Paul McVeigh

Cost: £30

Paul McVeigh celebrates a goal. - Credit: Graham Lynch

A noughties Canaries hero, the short but tricky winger played well over 200 games for Norwich in two spells between 2000 and 2010.

You can get a message from him on Memmo for £30.

10. Bryan Gunn

Cost: £30

Bryan Gunn is just one of the former Canaries you can receive a personalised message from. - Credit: Simon Finlay/Archant library

A Norwich City icon, Gunn played almost 400 matches for the Canaries from 1986 to 1998, playing in some of the club's most memorable matches including the 2-1 away win against Bayern Munich.

One reviewer said: "Well done mate, thank you very much, exactly what I was hoping for."