Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Main route through town closed all day

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 January 2019

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

Road works will close Station Road in Wymondham for one day. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

A main route through Wymondham will be closed for a day while work is carried out on nearby trees.

Station Road will be closed for 100m either side of the level crossing between 8am and 7pm on Thursday, January 24, with no access across the tracks.

Diversion signs will be in place to guide drivers through the alternative route via A175 Ayton Road, C594 Station Road, B1172 Harts Farm Road, A11, C186 Stanfield Road, C175 Browick Road.

The closure is to allow essential felling to be carried out on dead and dying trees on the rail tracks.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “The County Council would like to thank people for their patience while these works take place.

“The work which will cost £2000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and their contractors.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Birmingham and Blades – The PinkUn Show #165 LIVE and interactive

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show reflects on Norwich City's Birmingham win and prepares for a huge clash with Sheffield United.

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

Inquest opens into death of well-known Big Issue seller in Norwich

Simon Thorndike. Photo: Archant

Cross-party letter demands end to ‘chaos and confusion’ in Norfolk and Suffolk mental health

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists