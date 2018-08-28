Train disruption continues between Norwich and Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 08:15 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:50 23 October 2018
Disruption continues as train resignalling work between Norwich and Great Yarmouth forces travellers to use bus replacement services.
The engineering work will affect services until Friday, with Brundall Gardens most affected as emergency roadworks mean buses block road access to the station.
Instead the service will use the nearest drop off and pick up point at Blofield Road in Brundall.
For further information on the work and the bus timetable visit the Greater Anglia website.