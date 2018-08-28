Train disruption continues between Norwich and Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia services faced disruption after track safety inspections. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Disruption continues as train resignalling work between Norwich and Great Yarmouth forces travellers to use bus replacement services.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The engineering work will affect services until Friday, with Brundall Gardens most affected as emergency roadworks mean buses block road access to the station.

Instead the service will use the nearest drop off and pick up point at Blofield Road in Brundall.

For further information on the work and the bus timetable visit the Greater Anglia website.