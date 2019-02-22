Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

City centre traffic is backing up after a car has become stuck on a bollard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are now on the scene. Picture: Archant Police are now on the scene. Picture: Archant

The driver of a Nissan Micra has got stuck on a bollard in Golden Ball Street next to the Castle Mall.

Police have arrived on the scene and are helping the driver with recovering the vehicle.

The car is blocking the cycle lane and part of the road heading South, towards Ber Street.

Check the EDP Traffic Map before you travel.