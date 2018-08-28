Video

Instructor to host free training on how to navigate NDR roundabouts

Martin Wright said reports of accidents and poor driving had become an almost daily occurrence along the dual carriageway. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Archant

A driving instructor is to provide free training for people on how to navigate the NDR’s roundabouts after witnessing so many near-misses.

Martin Wright said reports of accidents and poor driving had become an almost daily occurrence along the dual carriageway, which fully opened this year.

The 49-year-old now wants to provide free group training for people in Thorpe St Andrew on how to safely use the road and its controversial roundabouts.

He said: “I see it all the time, when I go to pick a pupil up there will be someone who will cut across a lane.

“I’m also on an NDR Facebook page and every day people are writing about how there has been another near miss.

Driving instructor Martin Wright has concerns about the standards of driving on the Broadland Northway. Pic: Lauren De Boise. Driving instructor Martin Wright has concerns about the standards of driving on the Broadland Northway. Pic: Lauren De Boise.

“I thought something positive needs to be done about it.”

The Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), now known as Broadland Northway, fully opened to traffic earlier this year.

But Norfolk County Council has already had to look at ways to improve its roundabouts following complaints from motorists.

Mr Wright, who owns WrightLearn Driving Instruction, said: “The roundabouts are quite different in design to what people might be used to.

“So some people might need a bit of education or help on how to use them safely.”

He said a lack of attention, speed and failure to plan ahead were likely to be behind many accidents and near-misses.

Mr Wright’s idea has already received support from Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, which agreed on Monday (October 23) to provide him with a venue.

He said the training sessions will be for around 20 to 30 people to start with.

“I can show dash-cam footage that I have personally captured demonstrating some of the issues and explain in detail how to correctly drive on the roundabouts,” Mr Wright said.

He said he would also discuss defensive driving techniques.

Mr Wright, who lives on the Dussindale estate in Thorpe St Andrew, added: “I want to steer away from talking about the design of the roundabouts, because they are what they are.”

He said if the sessions were successful he would speak to other instructors across Norfolk and suggest they organise free training.

A date for the first event is yet to be set.