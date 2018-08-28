Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Norfolk police said diesel from a bus spilled onto the B1149 near the A140 Holt Road roundabout, north of the airport. Photo: Google Archant

Six cars have crashed near Norwich Airport following a diesel spill.

Norfolk police said diesel from a bus spilled onto the B1149 near the A140 Holt Road roundabout this morning.

Six vehicles have been damaged, resulting in minor injuries, police said.

The A140 is closed between the Middletons Lane and B1149 junctions, and traffic is being turned back.

Police were notified about the initial spill at about 8.26am today.

Broadland Police said in a Twitter post: “Please avoid the A140 directly outside @NorwichAirport up to Middletons Lane, including the roundabout off the NDR too. Very large diesel spill in the road currently! Extremely slippy & various roads closed off.”

• Updates to follow