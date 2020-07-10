Search

Advanced search

Main road still closed despite completion of first phase of £1.9m water scheme

PUBLISHED: 20:46 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:46 10 July 2020

Salhouse Road in Sprowston remains closed as work on a water scheme contiunues. Picture: Archant

Salhouse Road in Sprowston remains closed as work on a water scheme contiunues. Picture: Archant

Archant

Work has been completed on the first phase of a £1.9million Norwich water scheme but a route into the city remains closed.

A £1.9m water scheme is underway in Sprowston to help the system cope with new housing developments. Picture: ArchantA £1.9m water scheme is underway in Sprowston to help the system cope with new housing developments. Picture: Archant

Anglian Water have completed part of its 3km project on Salhouse Road, with pipework now installed between Blue Boar Lane and Hammond Way.

Engineers started work on the scheme back in March installing 3km of new water and sewer pipes, connecting new developments between Wroxham Road, Plumstead Road East and parts of Rackheath to water and sewerage services.

MORE: Details revealed of more than 500 homes in Sprowston

Anglian Water’s David Hartley said: “Our team of operational experts are now focussing on phase two of the work which will take place between Hammond Way and Harrisons Drive.”

A diversion rourte is in place due to the closure of Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture: Anglian WaterA diversion rourte is in place due to the closure of Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture: Anglian Water

He added: “Despite being closed to through traffic, we’re pleased that businesses on Salhouse Road still remain open to customers.

“We would encourage local residents and road users to continue to support their local businesses as much as possible now they have been able to open.”

You may also want to watch:

Hammond Way has been closed at the junction with Salhouse Road and a local diversion is in place.

Drinking water in the area comes from water which is abstracted from an underground borehole. It is then transported to Ludham Water Treatment Works, but a string of new housing developments means the system would be under strain in future.

The new scheme will enable the supply of water to residents of new developments planned between Wroxham Road and Plumstead Road East, as well as areas in Rackheath, whilst maintaining water pressures in the area.

MORE: Developers on brink of lodging plans to pave way for 4,000 homes in Norfolk village

Mr Hartley said thousands of customers could suffer low water pressure and possible interruptions to supply without the work.

He said: “Norwich is a rapidly growing, thriving city and a regional economic powerhouse so supporting sustainable growth in the city is important.

“In order to reduce disruption for local residents, we’re laying our sewer and water pipes simultaneously, as well as working with the developer’s contractors, who will be installing power cables under our road closure.”

The latest phase of work is expected to take about five weeks before phase three. The whole scheme is taking 27 weeks and is expected to finish by December.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Norwich restaurant to sever ties with Deliveroo over claims of delays and dropped food

Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Take a first look inside Norwich’s new vegan restaurant and cocktail bar

Owner Daniel Farrow in the garden at new vegan restaurant The Gatherers in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘Very moving’ - Crowds gather to see NHS Spitfire pay tribute over hospitals

The spitfire flies over the N&N in Norwich, with THANK U NHS on its undercarrage. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘I wouldn’t pay too much attention to that’ - Farke maps out City transfer strategy

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke does not expect a mass turnover of players at the Championship-bound club Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v West Ham - Cantwell winning fitness battle

Todd Cantwell missed out against Watford with a hamstring issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Main road still closed despite completion of first phase of £1.9m water scheme

Salhouse Road in Sprowston remains closed as work on a water scheme contiunues. Picture: Archant

Private school offers all children chance to access its online lessons

Town Close Prep School in Norwich is offering its online learning resources to all children. Picture: Town Close School