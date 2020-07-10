Main road still closed despite completion of first phase of £1.9m water scheme

Salhouse Road in Sprowston remains closed as work on a water scheme contiunues. Picture: Archant Archant

Work has been completed on the first phase of a £1.9million Norwich water scheme but a route into the city remains closed.

A £1.9m water scheme is underway in Sprowston to help the system cope with new housing developments. Picture: Archant A £1.9m water scheme is underway in Sprowston to help the system cope with new housing developments. Picture: Archant

Anglian Water have completed part of its 3km project on Salhouse Road, with pipework now installed between Blue Boar Lane and Hammond Way.

Engineers started work on the scheme back in March installing 3km of new water and sewer pipes, connecting new developments between Wroxham Road, Plumstead Road East and parts of Rackheath to water and sewerage services.

Anglian Water’s David Hartley said: “Our team of operational experts are now focussing on phase two of the work which will take place between Hammond Way and Harrisons Drive.”

A diversion rourte is in place due to the closure of Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture: Anglian Water A diversion rourte is in place due to the closure of Salhouse Road in Sprowston. Picture: Anglian Water

He added: “Despite being closed to through traffic, we’re pleased that businesses on Salhouse Road still remain open to customers.

“We would encourage local residents and road users to continue to support their local businesses as much as possible now they have been able to open.”

Hammond Way has been closed at the junction with Salhouse Road and a local diversion is in place.

Drinking water in the area comes from water which is abstracted from an underground borehole. It is then transported to Ludham Water Treatment Works, but a string of new housing developments means the system would be under strain in future.

The new scheme will enable the supply of water to residents of new developments planned between Wroxham Road and Plumstead Road East, as well as areas in Rackheath, whilst maintaining water pressures in the area.

Mr Hartley said thousands of customers could suffer low water pressure and possible interruptions to supply without the work.

He said: “Norwich is a rapidly growing, thriving city and a regional economic powerhouse so supporting sustainable growth in the city is important.

“In order to reduce disruption for local residents, we’re laying our sewer and water pipes simultaneously, as well as working with the developer’s contractors, who will be installing power cables under our road closure.”

The latest phase of work is expected to take about five weeks before phase three. The whole scheme is taking 27 weeks and is expected to finish by December.