Disruption on ring road warning due to £220,000 resurfacing work

PUBLISHED: 12:01 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 27 August 2020

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption.

Work to resurface Sweet Briar Road in Norwich will bring disruption. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Drivers have been warned to be ready for six nights of disruption on Norwich’s ring road, due to £220,000 of resurfacing work.

Norfolk County Council and contractors will be working on the A140 Sweet Briar Road, from the Hellesdon Hall Road junction to north of the Sweet Briar Retail Park access road.

The work is due to start on Monday, September 14 for six nights, between 7pm and 6am.

For the first three nights, the western junction of Hellesdon Hall Road will be closed from 7pm until 6am, with a diversion in place.

To resurface the full width of the Hellesdon Hall Road crossroads, temporary three-way traffic signals will be used, while the remaining work from that junction up to Sweet Briar Retail park will need two-way traffic signals.

Some work will cross the accesses of businesses along Sweet Briar Road. The council said it would try to maintain access, but there may be some delays and apologised in advance for any inconvenience.

