Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Roadworks for Norwich’s Rose Lane to start, but highways bosses not expecting ‘significant’ delays

19 December, 2018 - 16:26
Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Dan Grimmer

The next work in a multi-million pound shake-up of how traffic uses the area around Prince of Wales Road in Norwich will get under way in the new year.

John Fisher, chair of Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District CouncilJohn Fisher, chair of Norwich highways agency committee. Photo: Broadland District Council

Highways bosses are spending £2.75m on a string of changes in the area, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic - and months more work is about to begin.

But they say that should not lead to significant delays to traffic.

The next phase of work, which will start on Monday, January 7, will see attention shift to Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

Main features of the scheme include landscaping and wider pavements, new crossing facilities and an new cycle track to join up with the cycle lane on Cattle Market Street, which was put in place as part of improvements around Westlegate.

The bus lane in Rose Lane will also be removed, but the existing two lanes for general traffic are being retained.

Junction changes at St Vedast Street and King Street will allow all traffic to move more freely through the area, according to council bosses.

This work is due to take around four months to complete but Transport for Norwich officers say the temporary traffic management during the work will not affect use of the existing two lanes for general traffic on Rose Lane.

Closures to vehicles will be in place on the King Street junctions either side of Rose Lane, with diversions in place for access. A seven-week closure of St Vedast Street will also be needed from the start of the work.

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “Work to Rose Lane will continue the improvements we’ve begun with the recently-pedestrianised section of King Street and aims to build on the benefits of changes around Westlegate.

“Traffic management here shouldn’t cause significant delays since the same number of lanes will be available for general traffic on Rose Lane.

“We will be working with our contractor, Tarmac, throughout on both pieces of work to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

The original plan had been to close off Prince of Wales Road to general traffic, but that was scrapped when traffic modelling showed it would actually slow buses down.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

WATCH: Grant Holt Special! – The PinkUn Show #161 LIVE with a Norwich City legend

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is among the guests as our Canaries fanzine The PinkUn Show return live from The Woolpack, to bring you all the key Norwich City talking points.

Power cut affects dozens of homes in Norwich

Unexpected power cut affects 69 homes in Norwich. Picture: UK Power Network

Government urged to keep out of decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square revamp

The Anglia Square development from overhead. Pic: Weston Homes.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists