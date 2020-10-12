Search

Crumbling pavements to be repaired during four weeks of work

PUBLISHED: 14:26 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 12 October 2020

Four weeks of work to fix pavements in Delta Close, Norwich, will start on Monday, October 19. Pic: Google Maps.

Work to improve crumbling pavements on a road in Norwich will start next week - and will take four weeks to be completed.

The £65,000 work in Delta Close, near Vulcan Road South, off the city’s outer ring road, is due to start on Monday, October 19.

Norfolk County Council and its contractors will be reconstructing and resurfacing the pavements, because the surfaces are breaking apart.

The pavements will be closed to pedestrians during the work, with diversions in place.

And drivers will also face disruption, with temporary traffic lights will in place in Delta Close and nearby Concorde Road, during the four weeks of work.

Norfolk County Council says access to properties will be maintained, but that it is “inevitable” there would be some disruption.

The council thanked people for their patience while the work is carried out.

